Selena Gomez makes surprise appearance at high school volleyball game
While in Telluride, Colorado to promote her film Emilia Pérez at the Telluride Film Festival the singer-actress spotted an orange sign posted to a pole on Main Street which asked her to attend a match at Telluride High School. And Selena stunned fans by actually turning up for the game on Saturday. Alongside a series of photos and videos uploaded to Instagram, the star can be seen posing for photos with the excited young athletes. "They asked!! Couldn't help it, it's my first time in Telluride!" In response, a number of Selena's celebrity followers praised her sweet gesture.