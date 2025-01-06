Selena Gomez’s “Only Murders” Co-Star Martin Short Gushes Over Her Engagement Ring from Benny Blanco at 2025 Golden Globes

Gomez showed off the ring while joined by her fiancé at the awards ceremony

Martin Short is buzzing over Selena Gomez’s engagement ring.

The 74-year-old actor was spotted admiring his Only Murders in the Building co-star’s engagement ring as the pair caught up at the 2025 Golden Globes.

In a video posted by E News! on TikTok, Gomez, 32, presented Short with the diamond sparkler given by her partner Benny Blanco — which features a large marquise diamond set on a diamond eternity band — as the pair sat at a table inside the event. Short excitedly held Gomez’s hand to get a closer look before he playfully pretended to take it off.

“Get off!” He appeared to shout jokingly in the clip. He added of the dazzling jewelry, “It's so beautiful.”

Short marveled at Gomez’s engagement ring a few moments more — and at one point appeared to gasp while sitting back in his chair as the co-stars continued to discuss the ring at the table.

Christopher Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Gomez and Blanco at the 2025 Golden Globes

Gomez was joined at the Golden Globes by her fiancé Blanco, 36, in their first public appearance since announcing their engagement in December.

While the couple didn't appear on the carpet together, they were seen side by side during the awards show at the Beverly Hilton as Blanco kissed his wife-to-be’s shoulder during host Nikki Glaser's opening monologue.

Gomez rocked a classic Hollywood look for the event in a custom pastel blue Prada off-the-shoulder column gown with ruffled sleeves and pleating at the waistline and a matching scarf draped across her arms.

Christopher Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Gomez showed off her engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes

She sported a retro wavy bob hairstyle, which hairstylist Renato Campora shared was inspired by icons Sofia Loren, Lauren Bacall and Marilyn Monroe, and wore a dazzling Tiffany & Co diamond necklace and stud earrings.

Blanco, meanwhile, wore an all-white boucle-like textured suit and a lace mock turtleneck paired with brown loafers.

Earl Gibson III/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Gomez and Blanco at the 2025 Golden Globes

Gomez was also joined by her Only Murders in the Building costar Steve Martin along with Short as the trio was nominated for the show at the ceremony. She also appeared with the cast of Emilia Pérez, for which she was nominated for best supporting actress.

The actress shared on her Instagram Stories a photo from the OMITB set as she wrote that she was “so proud” of her TV “family,” referring to Short and Martin’s nominations at the Globes.

