Selena Gomez Opens Up About Being Unable to Carry Her Own Children: 'That Was Something I Had to Grieve'

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress got candid about her desire to be a mother, explaining that surrogacy or adoption "are both huge possibilities for me"

KC Armstrong/Deadline via Getty Selena Gomez at at the Bisha Hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 on September 8, 2024

Selena Gomez is opening up about her future motherhood plans.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for the outlet’s October issue, published Monday, Sept. 9, the actress and singer, 32, explained that she’s unable to carry her children.

“I haven’t ever said this...but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” Gomez said. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while…”

Gomez has previously spoken about suffering from complications with lupus, which she was diagnosed with in 2015. She also revealed her bipolar diagnosis in April 2020 during an episode of Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live show Bright Minded.



She added, “[But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.”

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people,” she continued. “I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”



Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Selena Gomez at the Season 4 premiere of Hulu's 'Only Murders In The Building' at Paramount Studios on August 22, 2024

This isn't the first time Gomez has discussed her desire to become a parent sometime in the future.

In a November 2022 outlet, Gomez recalled crying in her car and thinking about the fact that the two medications she is taking for her bipolar disorder will likely make it that she won't ever be able to carry her own children.

"That's a very big, big, present thing in my life," Gomez told the outlet, before noting that she is hopeful she will still become a mom through other means in the years to come.



"However I'm meant to have them, I will," she added on the prospect of having children.

According to doctor-reviewed article from WebMD, bipolar disorder medications have the potential to cause birth issues including neural tube defects, heart defects as well as developmental delay or neurobehavioral problems. However, some physicians recommend staying on such medications through childbirth, as bipolar symptoms can worsen during pregnancy.



Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez at the 2023 Emmy Awards

Elsewhere in her Vanity Fair story, the Only Murders in the Building star also spoke about her boyfriend Benny Blanco, who she confirmed as her beau in December 2023.

“I’ve never been loved this way...He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything,” she told the outlet.

Speaking about when Blanco, 36, said he wanted to marry her on The Howard Stern Show back in May, she added, “After the interview, I was dying laughing. Like, ‘Anything else you wanted to put out there?’ ”

Gomez’s comments about her boo come after she revealed that cooking with Blanco really “grounds her.”

"I love fresh foods and stuff. I'm starting to get into that kind of because of my boyfriend," she said. "Just being in the garden and picking food that I'm going to be able to cook with. It sounds so silly and minuscule but the older you get the more that you realize that it's OK to just be simple and have simplicity."

