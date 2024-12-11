Selena Gomez Opens Up About 'How Isolating' Hollywood Can Feel - and Using 'Humor' to Stay Positive (Exclusive)

The 'Emilia Perez' star spoke to PEOPLE at the Academy Women’s Luncheon Tuesday, where she delivered the keynote speech and sat next to Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez is embracing the moment.

The Emilia Perez star earned a best supporting actress Golden Globe nomination on Monday, Dec. 9, and was still taking it in the following day at the Academy Women’s Luncheon Presented by Chanel.

"I’m overwhelmed, very, very honored and grateful,” Gomez, 32, tells PEOPLE. “I can’t wait to see what happens.”

Nominated in the same category as Wicked’s Ariana Grande, 31, the actresses sat next to each other at Tuesday’s luncheon, held in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The two awards season favorites separately grew to fame as child stars on television - Gomez in Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place and Grande on Nickelodeon's Victorious.



Stefanie Keenan/WireImage Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez sat next to each other at the Academy Women's Luncheon.

In her keynote speech, Gomez emphasized how she’s found community in more recent years.

“I know firsthand how isolating this industry will feel at times, but moments like this and rooms like this, and talking to all these amazing women just reminds me that I'm not alone, and we aren't alone,” she said, gesturing to her table where Grande sat along with stars including Amy Adams, Pamela Anderson, Awkwafina, Gal Gadot, Rita Wilson, Mila Kunis and Olivia Wilde.

On the red carpet, Gomez added that she stays positive amid moments of negative discourse by looking at the lighter side of things.

“It's humor for me,” she tells PEOPLE. “I know people say it's a defense mechanism, however, I think it's a great distraction from all of the noise sometimes. And just to have a laugh with your friends or do something that can bring you a little bit of light.”



For others feeling lonely in Hollywood, Gomez is is ready to offer a helping hand.

“To the young women watching us, I just want you to know that you are heard and you are seen, and your perspective matters deeply. And if you ever feel lonely at any event, I'm usually on my phone, playing some sort of weird game. Just come up to me, and I'll be happy to chat,” she grinned on stage.

The Rare Beauty founder added: “When we share and we stand together, we create a ripple effect that stretches far beyond our own lives. That's why events like [this] are so important, they're a celebration of our collective achievements, but they're also a reminder of the work we still have to do.”



Eugene Gologursky/Getty Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón at a screening of 'Emilia Perez' on Dec. 3.

Gomez tells PEOPLE on the set of Emilia Perez, she and costars Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofia Gascon created a sisterhood from the start.

“Genuinely the whole experience of the movie was [supportive],” she recalls. “It became like this bond that we almost needed to do the rest of the film because some of it was very dark and angry. They brought so much light into my life and I'm astounded at who they are and their hearts. I just look up to them. I can tell them anything.”

Tuesday’s luncheon celebrated the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, the Academy’s program to support emerging women filmmakers, with this year’s fellowships granted to Raha Amirfazli and Shadi Karamroudi. Made possible by Chanel, the program reflects the fashion house’s ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of women filmmakers.

Emilia Perez is now available to stream on Netflix.

