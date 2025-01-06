Selena Gomez praised for reaction to losing Golden Globe to Zoe Saldaña

Selena Gomez is receiving praise for her response to losing at the Golden Globes to her co-star Zoe Saldaña.

Gomez was nominated in two categories – Best Supporting Actress for her role in divisive Netflix musical Emilia Pérez and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building.

However, Gomez lost in the former category to her fellow co-host Saldaña, who herself beat category favourite Ariana Grande, who had been nominated for Wicked.

Gomez was overjoyed for her co-star, though, and showing she had no problem with losing, stood up and jumped up and down, applauding as Saldaña graced the stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Viewers watching the ceremony at home couldn’t get enough of Gomez’s reaction, which has since gone viral on social media, with BuzzFeed's Spencer Althouse writing: “I love Selena Gomez‘s reaction when co-star Zoe Saldana just beat her for the Golden Globe. she was ECSTATIC.”

It was also noted that Gomez “mouthed” Saldaña’s name before it was announced by Moana stars Dwayne Johnson and Auliʻi Cravalho, with another fan highlighting: “Selena is the cutest, she was already looking at her and saying ‘Zoe Zoe Zoe’ before they announced Zoe won.”

Crime musical drama Emilia Pérez, directed by French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, has proved immensely divisive since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024.

Selena Gomez is seen with Benny Blanco. Gomez is being praised for her reaction to co-star Zoe Saldaña’s win (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The plot of the Mexico-set film follows a lawyer Rita (Karla Sofía Gascón) who receives an unexpected offer from a fearsome cartel boss.

ADVERTISEMENT

After its premiere in Cannes, the film received a rapturous nine-minute standing ovation – but the critics were not as certain about the end result as audience members were; Emilia Pérez has received both five-star reviews as well as one-star reviews.

Many critics agreed that, while the film’s audacious mash-up of genres should make it “a complete mess”, Audiard somehow pulls it off. However, some others, including The Film Stage, branded it the “worst film” to premiere at Cannes.

Audiard’s previous films include Palme d’Or winner Dheepan, as well as A Prophet, Rust and Bone and Paris, 13th District.

Selena Gomez in ‘Emilia Pérez’ (Instagram)

Find the full list of Golden Globe 2025 winners here.