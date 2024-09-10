Selena Gomez Is Pure Femme Fatale in Her Latest Red Carpet Look

Selena Gomez is in her vamp era.

The singer and actor went Old Hollywood for the Canadian premiere of her new film, Emilia Perez, at the Toronto Film Festival, wearing a custom Rodarte column gown in classic black. The dress certainly didn't skimp on dramatic details, which included all-over sequins, a large rosette at the neckline, a mini peplum skirt, and a thigh-high leg slit.

Gomez doubled down on the retro glam vibes with her styling, wearing her wavy long hair in a dramatic side-part, Jessica Rabbit style, with a smokey eye and a cherry red lip to complement her dusky merlot manicure. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings, some cocktail rings, and black platform sandals.

On Instagram, Gomez's stylist Erin Walsh titled the look, The Divine Feminine.

Last spring, Selena Gomez made red her signature color, but her press looks lately have been making a solid case for timeless black. She's worn low-key black sweaters and blazers to press events for Emilia Perez, and a variety of little black dresses for Only Murders In the Building events.

Considering Gomez's role in Emilia Perez, where she plays the wife of a brutal Mexican cartel leader, black seems like a pretty appropriate color.

