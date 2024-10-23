Selena Gomez Recalls 'Dancing Like a Mad Woman' in 'Crazy' “Emilia Pérez” Audition: 'I Blacked Out'

Gomez remembers director Jacques Audiard telling her to “just go crazy” to earn the role of a cartel wife

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Selena Gomez on Oct. 16

Selena Gomez went “crazy,” in her words, for her Emilia Pérez audition.

At the buzzy movie’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday, Oct. 21, Gomez told The Hollywood Reporter that writer-director Jacques Audiard encouraged her to go big to earn the part of Jessi Del Monte, the wife of a cartel leader.

“I had no idea the concept he was going for,” the actress, 32, said of Audiard, who told her, “ ‘Act drunk and throw your shoes if you want… just go crazy.’ And I was like, ‘Oh? OK.’ ”

What Gomez performed for her audition was the character's biggest scene: a musical number, "Bienvenida,” in which she vents her frustrations over her spouse’s new life as a trans woman (the titular Emilia Pérez, played by Spanish star Karla Sofía Gascón).

“I did it once, and [Audiard] was like, ‘Go crazier.’ And I went totally for it. I was standing on furniture, and I blacked out, but I was just singing my heart out and dancing like a mad woman — I guess a drunk mad woman — and it was a very crazy experience,” continued the Only Murders in the Building Emmy nominee.

Shanna Besson/Pathé Selena Gomez in 'Emilia Pérez'

“I was honored when he decided to ultimately go with me,” she added. In August, Gomez posted a clip on Instagram sharing the emotional moment she found out she landed the role.

Emilia Pérez (on Netflix Nov. 13), which costars Zoe Saldaña and Édgar Ramírez, became a breakout sensation at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where it received a minutes-long standing ovation and won both the Jury Prize and the Best Actress award for its collective female ensemble. Gascón, 52, became the first openly trans actor to win a major prize there.

Per Netflix's synopsis, "fearsome cartel leader” Emilia enlists the help of Saldaña’s Rita, “an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self.” The movie features original songs, composed by French pop star Camille, that are performed by the cast.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Selena Gomez at the 'Emilia Perez' Los Angeles premiere on Oct. 21

Asked if she offered her costars any vocal coaching or advice, Gomez told The Hollywood Reporter, “They didn’t need it. First off, did you see Zoe? That girl does not need any tips. If anything, I need the tips.”

In regard to the film’s awards prospects, the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place star said she didn’t want to be “presumptuous” about its potential success. “I’m just going to say I’m so happy people are receiving it the way they are.”

Emilia Pérez is on Netflix Nov. 13.



