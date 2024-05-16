Selena Gomez Receives a Kiss from Boyfriend Benny Blanco in Sweet New Snap

Gomez shared a black-and-white photo of herself and the music producer on May 15

Selena Gomez/Instagram Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is spending time with her man.

The “Love On” singer, 31, shared a sweet snap on her Instagram Stories on May 15 of her boyfriend Benny Blanco planting a kiss on the side of her face.

In the black-and-white photo, Gomez flashed a beaming smile as she closed her eyes, while the record producer, 36, wrapped his arms around her shoulders and gave a side eye to the camera.

Gomez simply captioned the post with a white love heart emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Selena Gomez/Instagram Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Related: Selena Gomez Shares Cute Photo of Her Holding Hands with Boyfriend Benny Blanco

The cute photo comes after Blanco revealed on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, May 14, that he sees himself marrying Gomez in the future.

Responding to Blanco revealing that he hired out a movie theater and bought all of Gomez’s favorite foods for their first Valentine’s Day together, host Howard Stern said, “You are some boyfriend, you’re knocking it out the park. I see love here, I’m predicting marriage.”

“You and me both,” Blanco replied, to which Stern asked, “You got a ring?”

"I don’t have anything. I got no shoes on!” Blanco said with a laugh. “I gotta get my act together.”

Sarah Stier/Getty Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez attend a game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden in April 2024

Related: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Relationship Timeline

Stern then went on to ask the producer about when he would be proposing to the Only Murders in the Building star.

“When will you propose? You should make the announcement now,” Stern, 70, said. “When are you going to propose to your very famous girlfriend Selena?”

Following a laugh, Blanco then replied, “When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.