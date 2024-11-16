Selena Gomez Says ‘the Little Girl in Me Is So Happy' as She Shares BTS Photos from “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”

The Disney alum posted snaps from her time working on the set of the new spinoff series on Instagram on Nov. 15

Selena Gomez /Instagram Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is buzzing after appearing on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place!

On Friday, Nov. 15, the singer and actress, 32, shared her excitement about reprising her role of Alex Russo on the new spinoff series as she posted photos on Instagram of her filming on set in front of an audience made up of children.

“NOTHING will ever beat making little kids laugh,” Gomez wrote in her caption. “Thank you @disneywizardsseries for making the little girl in me so happy!! Hope you guys watch!! 💜🪄.”

In the first photo shared, the Disney alum smiled as she took a selfie with the audience of kids, who stood waving on a raised platform behind her.

Gomez could then be seen in a following photo smiling alongside her costar David Henrie, who plays her older brother Justin Russo on the show.

Selena Gomez /Instagram Gomez posted a photo of her and David Henrie on the set of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' on Nov. 15

Gomez also took a selfie with her young costar Taylor Cora, and other photos included in the post showed Henrie, 35, smiling at the camera while sitting solo in the kitchen set from the show, as well as a final group photo of the cast and crew together on set.

Gomez’s new post comes after her return as Alex in the premiere episode of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place on Disney+ on Oct. 29.

The series serves as a spinoff of the series Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012.

Selena Gomez /Instagram Gomez and her costar Taylor Cora snapped on the set of 'Wizards Beyonce Waverly Place' on Nov. 15

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories on Nov. 12, Gomez teased that she will be back on the show “sooner than you think."

Henrie seemingly confirmed that Gomez will appear in the last episode of the series through a comment left on Gomez's latest Instagram post.

“What a special way to end the season! Can’t wait for people to see this 🔥 finale 🔥,” the actor wrote.

Selena Gomez /Instagram Gomez pictured with the cast and crew on 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' posted on Nov. 15

The new series follows Justin as he decides to "lead a normal, mortal life with his family," before his sister Alex shows up suddenly at his door. She brings with her young wizard Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) in the hope of convincing Justin to come out of retirement and mentor her.

Speaking at the premiere of the reboot in October, Gomez told PEOPLE, "It's the best feeling in the whole world to be able to bring this back for you, and to all the people who have never seen it before."

She added, "This is what gave me everything that I have today, and I'll never forget that this is where I started.”

Both Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and Wizards of Waverly Place are available to stream on Disney+.