Selena Gomez Shares Another Look at Her Diamond Engagement Ring From Benny Blanco

On Friday, Selena Gomez shared another clear shot of her diamond engagement ring, which she debuted this week after getting engaged to music producer Benny Blanco. In the new photo, Gomez is smiling as she takes a selfie, blocking the sun shining in her eyes with her left hand—which happens to be sporting her stunning marquise diamond.

The star appears to be sitting in a lounger and is wearing a graphic white T-shirt under a cozy white and blue cardigan.

This week, the Only Murders in the Building star announced her engagement with a photo of the ring and a caption reading “forever begins now..”

Blanco then commented, “hey wait… that’s my wife.”

The couple started dating in June 2023 and a source speaking with Entertainment Tonight said Blanco and Gomez “had been talking about taking next steps in their relationship for a while” before the proposal happened.

“They are on the same page with what they want their future to look like and would love to start a family together someday,” the source said. “They feel like they have both found their ‘person.’”⁠

They continued, “Benny worships Selena and she is madly in love with him. Selena feels secure and supported by Benny, and they are always laughing and having the best time together.”⁠

In May, Blanco told Howard Stern that he was envisioning a family with Gomez. When Stern asked about his plans to propose, Blanco replied, “When I look at her, I do say, I’m always just like, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.’”

In an interview with Time magazine shortly afterwards, Gomez responded to Blanco’s comments, saying, “He can’t lie to save his life. If he’s asked a question, he’ll answer it.”

In September, she told Vanity Fair, “Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates. And I was like, ‘Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’”

She continued, “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Gomez does plan to start a family eventually and expressed gratitude that there are other options available to her.

“I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me,” Gomez said. “It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

About getting married, she said, “I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it.”

