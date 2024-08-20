Selena Gomez Shares Emotional Moment She Found Out She Landed “Emilia Pérez” Movie Role: ‘I’m So Gonna Cry’

"I can't believe I got the movie! This is gonna be so cool," the 'Only Murders in the Building' star said of landing the role in an Instagram clip

Selena Gomez/Instagram Selena Gomez shares moment she found out about 'Emilia Pérez' role; actress is pictured with Karla Sofía Gascón

Selena Gomez's new movie Emilia Pérez clearly means a lot to her.

On Monday, Aug. 19, the singer and actress, 32, shared a clip on Instagram showing the emotional moment she found out she'd got the role of Jessi Del Monte in the upcoming film.

The video showed Gomez, who was dressed in a white cropped shirt and nude trousers, saying, "I can't believe I got the movie! I'm so gonna cry right now, I don't want to cry," while holding her hands up to her face in shock and sitting on the sofa.

"I don't want to cry!" she insisted, as her friend Gabby, who was filming, encouraged her to.

"This is gonna be so cool, Gabby!" Gomez added.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared the video as part of a carousel of photos. "When I found out I got the part for @emiliaperezfilm and the sessions in between loll," she captioned the post.

Another photo showed Gomez hugging her costar Karla Sofía Gascón, who plays the titular role in the film, as well as posing among clothes rails and tagging Saint Laurent.

A further shot showed a blonde and bloodied Gomez posing for a mirror selfie, while a different image showed the musician pouting for another mirror shot, this time with her brunette locks, while wearing a furry jacket.

Gomez's post comes after she broke down in tears when Emilia Pérez received a minutes-long standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, per Variety and Deadline.

In the movie, Gomez plays the wife of feared drug cartel leader Manitas (Gascón) who seeks out lawyer Rita (Zoe Saldaña) to help him secretly complete a sex change operation to become a woman as he approaches retirement from the business.

The film is divided into four acts and also features original songs performed by the cast throughout, per Variety.

Gisela Schober/Getty Selena Gomez at Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2024.

While speaking on the Smartless podcast in January, Gomez said of the role, which she has described as "one of the most challenging things" she's done, “There’s this scene where I’m being left – I’m not giving anything away – and I remember I channeled the moment when I had to go to rehab for the first time and leaving ... I just felt like it was just getting that out when I remembered that first moment and being terrified so it felt really cathartic.”

“I feel like I have these moments in my life that have happened and I’m able to use that and it actually feels great, it feels like after a good cry or something, it’s a good feeling,” she continued.

Emilia Pérez will be available to stream on Netflix on Nov. 13.

