Selena Gomez Is a Shining Star in a Bejeweled Halter Gown and Eye-Catching Bling at Emmys 2024: See Her Look!

Gomez received her very first solo nomination for outstanding actress in a comedy series for her role in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Amy Sussman/Getty Selena Gomez lights up the 2024 Emmys

Selena Gomez brought some sparkle to the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 32, stepped out in an inky black velvet gown featuring a bejeweled halter neckline and fabric that pooled at the bottom to create an elegant train.

She decked out her look in eye-catching jewelry, including a pair of drop earrings, bracelets and rings.

For glam, Gomez opted for a sleek down hairstyle, with strands tucked behind her ears to show off her drop earrings, plus a smokey eye, blushed cheeks and a peachy nude lip.

David Fisher/Shutterstock Selena Gomez wears velvet gown at 2024 Emmys

Gomez received her very first solo nomination for outstanding actress in a comedy series for her role as Mabel, marking a new milestone in her career.

She stars along Steve Martin and Martin Short in the hit Hulu series, which debuted its fourth season in late August.

When the Rare Beauty founder scored her nomination, she told The Hollywood Reporter that Martin and Short sent her a sweet surprise.

“I received flowers from [Martin Short and Steve Martin],” she told the outlet in August. “I’m in L.A., Marty’s always all over the world, and Steve is in New York. So, obviously, we can’t be together, but we’ll celebrate when we get back together again.”

Selena Gomez/Instagram Selena Gomez shares picture with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

At the 2023 Emmys, Gomez wore a strapless Oscar de la Renta dress made with a scalloped neckline and maroon embellishments crafted from 450,000 sequins. She paired the glimmering design with deep red velvet Rene Caovilla heels and a Tiffany & Co. necklace, which featured a morganite gem weighing more than 35 carats. As for her glam, Gomez opted for an elegant updo with a face-framing side bang and a deep red lip.

David Fisher/Shutterstock Selena Gomez at the 2023 Emmys.

Gomez's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, was on hand to support the star last year, cheering her on from the red carpet sidelines. They also made their official couple debut inside the event.



In her September cover story interview with Vanity Fair, Gomez opened up about her relationship with Blanco and how it has expanded her view of love and the possibility of marriage.

"I’ve never been loved this way," Gomez shared.

The star has been publicly dating Blanco, 36, since December 2023 — years after they first collaborated on songs, including 2015's "Same Old Love" and 2019's "I Can't Get Enough."

"He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life," said Gomez. "He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything."

