Selena Gomez Shows Off Little Black Dress at “Only Murders in the Building ”Season 4 Premiere

Gomez lit up the red carpet in a head-turning little black dress alongside her costars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Meryl Streep

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Selena Gomez

It's no mystery to us why Selena Gomez is a style icon.

After taking a short break from the red carpet, the actress, 32, came back chicer than ever for the season 4 premiere of Only Murders in the Building at the Paramount Lot in Los Angeles.

The Emmy nominee arrived in a mini sequined black dress that included a criss-cross halter neckline, with the dress' bodice trimmed with lace detailing.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Selena Gomez

She accessorized with metallic silver pointed-toe pumps — that included a silver and red bow. She kept her accessories at a minimum and wore a pair of dangle drop diamond earrings and four silver rings across both hands.

As for her glam, the Rare Beauty owner's look was as sophisticated as her ensemble. She wore her hair in a sleek low bun drawing attention to her smokey eyeshadow look with a matte nude lipstick.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez and Martin Short

The "Single Soon" singer recently worked with her stylist, Erin Walsh, for her carpet appearances at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival back in May while promoting her upcoming film, Emilia Perez.

Gomez wore two breathtaking looks. One consisted of a black-and-white Saint Laurent gown with a portrait neckline decorated with a large jewel necklace from Bulgari. The other featured a custom red off-the-shoulder Giambattista Valli confection with rosettes adorning the neckline.

Gisela Schober/Getty Selena Gomez at the "Emilia Perez" red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2024

The Disney alum has still been making stylish appearances here and there though while filming Only Murders with her costars Steve Martin and Martin Short. This season will also feature several other A-list actors, including Meryl Streep.

She's worn some major outfits on set while also keeping her personal style sleek and chic, especially for her date nights with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

For the couple's recent night out, Gomez wore a glittery champagne-colored dress designed with a sexy one-shoulder silhouette. She also wore her hair in loose side-parted waves.

Get all the details on Only Murders in the Building (out on Aug. 27) here.



