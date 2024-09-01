Selena Gomez Took Back to School Dressing to the Next Level in Oversized Layers and Chunky Boots

How can we be expected to keep dressing in summer dresses and wedge sandals when fall fashion trend reports make leather boots and cozy coats look so appealing? Selena Gomez seems to be facing the same conundrum on August 31.

Gomez was in town for the Telluride Film Festival, where the 32-year-old actor is promoting her new movie, Emilia Pérez. In a photo shared to her Instagram story, the actor can be seen wearing a pair of relaxed-fit jeans and a loose pinstripe blazer, topping off the entire look with chunky black boots and an oversized full-length wool coat. At this point, all that was missing from this quintessential fall 2024 'fit was a slouchy shoulder bag.

Either Gomez is experiencing summer style fatigue or she was simply dressing for the weather in Telluride, where temperatures reached an average high of 72 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday. When you spend enough time in LA, that's basically sweater weather.

Selena Gomez ended up taking "back to school" dressing to the next level with an impromptu visit to a local high school. While out and about in Telluride, the 32-year-old pop star spotted a neon sign inviting her to sing the National Anthem at one of their home volleyball games. “They asked!! Couldn’t help it, it’s my first time in Telluride," Gomez captioned a series of photos and videos from the event.

It's unclear if she ended up singing, but Gomez did take the time to sign autographs and pose for photos with the students. “I saw your sign,” the pop star tells the girls' volleyball team in one video from the surprise meetup.

As Simone Biles would say, “Everyone watches women's sports.” Clearly, Selena Gomez couldn't resist an opportunity to support her young fans any more than she could resist the call of fall layers.

