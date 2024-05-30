Selena Gomez unsure if she will tour music again: 'It's emotionally draining'

As part of a profile for TIME magazine published on Wednesday, the singer-actress was asked if she would be interested in playing shows around the world. In response, Selena admitted she was "50-50" on the idea. "Nothing makes me happier than 90 minutes of being with my fans and just celebrating together," she insisted, before adding cautiously, "It is very emotionally draining for me. And then you realise you're just surrounded by a bunch of people that you're paying." Selena's last big tour was to promote her Revival album back in 2016.