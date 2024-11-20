Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, and Karla Sofía Gascón Call for Women’s Freedom at ELLE Women in Hollywood



Emilia Pérez stars Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, and Karla Sofía Gascón spoke together at tonight’s ELLE Women in Hollywood event, held in partnership with Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston, and TikTok.

The three honorees touched on the significance of the film and even tucked in a jab at Project 2025, the conservative playbook with recommendations for Donald Trump’s second presidential term. “Look at all of us: Project 2025 chapters 1 through 3,” Saldaña said, referencing her and Gomez’s Latina heritage and Gascon being a trans woman.

Saldaña also thanked their director, Jacques Audiard, “for bringing Emilia Pérez to life and for knowing that these women each deserve their freedom, their truth, and most importantly, control over their bodies. Like all women.”



Gascón, who stars as the titular character—a former cartel leader who undergoes gender-affirming surgery—echoed her co-star’s sentiments, saying, “It has been a dream [to work on the film].” She added, “My hope is that through films like these we’ll continue to see the world through different eyes, embracing diversity, identities, and stories.”

Gomez, who spoke last, said, “It’s incredible to see a story that celebrates resilience and the importance of understanding who we are at our core.”

She added, “As women in this industry, we have the opportunity and responsibility to help each other and tell stories that go beyond the surface.”

She also showed love for her co-stars (“You guys have changed my life,” she told Saldaña and Gascón) and the team who worked behind the scenes. “I hope Karla and Zoe make history,” she added, hinting at award season in the near future.

Read Gomez, Saldaña, and Gascón’s full interview for ELLE’s Women in Hollywood issue here.

