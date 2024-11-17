Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, and More Attend ELLE and Netflix’s Latinas in Hollywood Event

Last night in Los Angeles, ELLE and Netflix hosted the second annual Latinas in Hollywood celebration, honoring the cast of Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez. To mark the occasion, editor-in-chief Nina Garcia toasted Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, and Karla Sofía Gascón. “What a miracle of a movie this is,” she told guests, including Christina Milian and Victoria Justice. “It is surprising and moving and audacious, unlike anything I have ever seen. But, most of all, it is a complete original. As a fellow storyteller, I know this is the hardest thing to achieve, and when we do it well, it is the most satisfying.”

The trio is also featured on one of ELLE’s Women in Hollywood covers. In the accompanying story, Gomez emphasized the power of community. “The sisterhood ended up becoming what got us through,” she said. “It’s still getting me through. I’m so glad that I’m not doing a bunch of scary things on my own.”

Natasha Campos - Getty Images

Community was a common thread throughout the night. Many Latinas in the industry came out to support the film, including Karla Souza, Selenis Leyva, Jess Marie Garcia, Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Gabriela Faria, Carla Morrison, Madison Reed, Yaya De Costa, Natalie Morales, Laysla de Oliveira, Aimee Carrero, Mayan Lopez, Annie Gonzalez, Lilah Richcreek, Linda Yvette Chavez, Ashley Jay Sandberg, and Dailyn Rodriguez.

“When I look around this room, I see the diversity within our community,” Garcia continued. “You all bring such an incredible range of backgrounds and special talents. But I also see our unity.”

Following the reception, there was a screening of the film and a Q&A with Audiard, Gomez, Saldaña, and Gascón. Attendees were gifted a vinyl of the Emilia Pérez soundtrack.

You Might Also Like