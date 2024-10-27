Selena Gomez's Halloween Manicure Is Super Short—and Perfect For Winter 2025

Instagram, @selenagomez

Selena Gomez is keeping her manicures casual—even for Halloween.

On October 26, Gomez shared multiple photos dressed up as Alice in Wonderland, complete with sheer blue off-the-shoulder Rodarte corset dress, blonde wig, and Jennifer Behr's black velvet Rochel Headband to tie everything up with a bow. Not to be outdone, Benny Blanco brought out an orange wig, bronze top hat, and plenty of mismatched pattern pieces to portray The Mad Hatter alongside his girlfriend.

“Curiouser and curiouser,” Gomez captioned her Instagram snaps, officially kicking off Halloween 2024 for the celebs.

For those who take nail-spo from Selena Gomez, she opted to match her headband with a appropriate shade. “A strong black mani for Alice 🖤,” celebrity nail artist Bachik captioned his own Instagram post of the look.

While Gomez has been rocking a very simple, nearly-bare manicures in recent weeks—particularly favoring Bachik's vanilla chai nail trend—she kept this black manicure just as simple by opting for a more natural shape than usual. As you can see in this close-up shot Gomez posted on her Instagram stories, her nails were cut even shorter than she had them for the Academy Gala on October 19.

Instagram/@selenagomez

The best part about this Halloween manicure is that it could easily take her through the rest of the Fall 2024/Winter 2025 season if she decided to commit to a shade. Of course, this is Selena Gomez we're talking about, so we'll likely be talking about her next manicure in under a week. (If you had an artist like Bachik at your disposal, wouldn't you take advantage?)

The true question is if she'll be sticking with this short, natural length for the foreseeable future. Stay tuned!

