Selena Gomez's Mom Reveals the Surprising (and Super Relatable) Thing They 'Can't Do' Anymore Because She's Too Famous

On Oct. 3, Gomez's mom Mandy Teefey was featured as one of 'Glamour's' 2024 Women of the Year cover stars

Christopher Polk/Getty Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez in February 2012

Fame has made doing everyday things harder for Selena Gomez and her mom.

In a cover story interview focused on moms who have raised this generation's stars for Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year issue, Mandy Teefey opened up about the surprising (and super relatable) thing the spotlight has prevented her and the Only Murders in the Building star, 32, from doing.

"We used to go to Target and just hang out at Target and just shop and do silly things, but you can’t do that anymore," the Wondermind co-founder and CEO, 48, told the publication.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez in June 2009

Teefey also referenced the covert way they need to enter Disneyland because they're in the public eye.

"You have to go in the back where all the mechanical things are, and you don’t really get to go through the park. You do miss out on that," she said of the traditional theme park experience.

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles also addressed what standard activities her daughters have had to give up because of the spotlight.

"I miss us going to the grocery store, going with my kids to eat at the cafeteria. You don’t get to go to the mall anymore," she told the outlet.

The businesswoman/designer, 70, added that Solange "won't play the game" and continues to visit public places normally.

"She’ll just go shopping," Knowles said. "But obviously that’s not something that we can do with Beyoncé, and that’s what I miss."

Danielle Levitt Glamour 2024 Women of the Year: The Moms: Tina Knowles, Maggie Baird, Mandy Teefey, Donna Kelce

Donna Kelce also revealed that she and her sons Travis and Jason Kelce "can't go anywhere, really."

"If we want to do something, you have to rent out the restaurant or the movie theater or whatever," she told the outlet. "I do get to sneak away every once in a while, and we go to places that nobody knows where they are."

Donna, 71, also opened up about how she keeps her sons grounded.

"I think you just bring things up that they did when they were children to just show them that they’re like everybody else—how many broken windows there were, how many times I had a call from the neighbor. They weren’t mean children or bad children; it’s just that they were very rambunctious. I think it’s just bringing them back to their childhood—what they’re most grateful for and where they were able to have a platform to grow," she told the publication.

