Selena Gomez's Nana Shares Sweet Engagement Photos with Singer and Benny Blanco: 'Our Prayers Have Been Answered'

Gomez revealed Blanco popped the question earlier this week with photos of her new engagement ring and the couple celebrating

Selena Gomez’s grandparents couldn’t be happier for her engagement!

The singer and actress’ grandmother Debbie Gibson shared a series of Instagram posts showing a glimpse into the family’s celebration of her granddaughter's engagement to Benny Blanco — and even shared her thoughts on the big news.

Gibson shared a family photo of the newly engaged couple posing side-by-side in their home alongside herself and husband David Cornett. Gomez could be seen beaming in the snap as she held her left hand up to show her new engagement ring, while her grandparents also smiled proudly.

That photo appears to be taken shortly after the engagement, as Gomez and Blanco could be seen wearing the same outfits shared in the Only Murders in the Building star’s social media post announcing the news. The actress wore a black sweater while the music producer wore a red and white striped shirt over a green sweatshirt.

Amy Sussman/Getty; Selena Gomez/Instagram Selena Gomez Engagement ring Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, hosted by Selena Gomez, at Nya Studios on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Related: Taylor Swift Says She’ll ‘Be the Flower Girl’ for Selena Gomez as Famous Friends Celebrate Her Engagement to Benny Blanco

“Bring on the happy-ever after❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the post shared on Thursday, Dec. 12.

She also shared another picture that same day, just of herself and her granddaughter huddling in close during the celebration. Gomez could be seen wearing a pink sweater and navy blue sweatpants as she once again proudly held up her new engagement ring.

Gibson could be seen holding a glass of celebratory wine as she wrapped her arms around her granddaughter. She even teased her own thoughts on the upcoming nuptials, writing, “Our prayers have been answered.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times / Getty Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco during the first half of a Los Angeles Lakers game on January 3, 2024.

The Golden Globe nominee revealed on Instagram that after a year of dating Blanco, he proposed. She showed a close-up of her new sparkler on Instagram and photos of her and Blanco celebrating their engagement with laughs and a hug.

"forever begins now..," she captioned the post, to which Blano responded, "hey wait… that’s my wife."

Related: Selena Gomez Gets Her 'Weird Uncles' Steve Martin and Martin Short's Blessing After Engagement to Benny Blanco

Gomez and Blanco had known each other for years having collaborated on the 2019 single "I Can't Get Enough" with Tainy and J Balvin before they started dating in June 2023.

Gomez confirmed their relationship online when she liked fan account posts on Instagram of the pair, even commenting, “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” on one, and they made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Emmys in January.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you,” Gomez previously said of their relationship to Apple Music's Zane Lowe. “And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.”



Read the original article on People