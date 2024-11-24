Self-diagnosed mental health problems are fuelling benefits bill, says minister

A rise in people self-diagnosing with mental health problems is fuelling Britain’s worklessness crisis, Liz Kendall has said.

The Work and Pensions Secretary said the change was one of a “combination of factors” behind spiralling rates of economic activity that are piling pressure on the UK’s welfare system.

She also warned that Labour will strip people of their benefits if they refuse to engage with attempts to get them back to work, as part of a radical set of welfare reforms to be announced on Tuesday.

The term “economically inactive” is used by the Government to describe people who are “out of work and not looking for a job”.

Rates have soared since the pandemic, with around 9.3 million people now fitting the definition, up hundreds of thousands since Covid.

Meanwhile, the number of working age people on health-related benefits has risen by a million since 2019, to 4.2 million, according to analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show, Ms Kendall was asked whether she genuinely thought the number of people incapable of working had risen by a million in just five years.

She said a rise in people presenting with mental health problems, both medically and self-diagnosed, had contributed to the increase.

Liz Kendall, the Work and Pensions Secretary, after appearing on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show - Lucy North/PA

She also pointed to a rise in the number of women over 50 suffering from “bad knees” and hips, which she blamed on a “real problem” with the NHS.

“I think there are a combination of factors here,” she said.

“I do think we are seeing an increase in the number of people with mental health problems, both self-diagnosed – I think it’s good that stigma has been reduced – but also diagnosed by doctors.

“We’re also seeing more people in their 50s and above, often women, with bad knees, hips, joints. We’ve got a real problem with our health service.”

Asked whether she believed that “normal feelings” were being “overmedicalised”, Ms Kendall said: “I genuinely believe there’s not one simple thing. You know, the last government said people were too bluesy to work.

“I mean, I don’t know who they were speaking to. There is a genuine problem with mental health in this country.”

Before the election, the Tories’ Mel Stride unveiled plans to tighten welfare rules to require an extra 400,000 people signed off long-term to prepare for a return to work.

On Sunday, Ms Kendall pledged to deliver the savings proposed by the Tories, but stressed that this would be done through Labour’s own reforms.

She confirmed that people would lose their benefits if they refused to engage with Government programmes to help them back to work.

But she would not be drawn on what exactly these sanctions would look like.

Speaking to Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips, she said: “If people repeatedly refuse to take up the training or work responsibilities, there will be sanctions on their benefits.

“The reason why we believe this so strongly is that we believe in our responsibility to provide those opportunities, which is what we will do.

She said young people have a “responsibility” to take up the opportunities presented to them, telling the BBC: “We will transform those opportunities for young people, we will put in place a youth guarantee so everyone has the chance to be earning or learning.

“But in return for those new opportunities, young people will have a responsibility to take them up.

“Let me tell you why, because if you lack basic skills in today’s world, that is brutal. If you are out of work when you’re young, that can have lifelong consequences in terms of your future job prospects and earnings potential.

“So, we, the Government, will face up to our responsibility, unlike the last government, of having that guarantee in place.”

She said young people she had spoken to said it was “better for their mental health” to be in work.