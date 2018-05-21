SELF Is Holding an Open Casting Call for Upcoming Fitness Shoots

Here's how you can be a part of it.

SELF is excited to announce our first open casting call for upcoming fitness shoots. We’re interested in casting personal trainers, instructors, and fitness enthusiasts with a regular workout practice (who are not professional models/athletes).

If you love working out, think you’re pretty good at it (and consider yourself fit), but don’t often see your body type, gender presentation, ability status, race, or other characteristic, represented in mass media, we want you to apply! (Trainers, please pass this along to any clients who might be be a fit!)

Please keep in mind: You must be based in the New York City area and able to come to the World Trade Center for a casting call on June 6 and a photo shoot during the third week of June.

If you’re interested, please email selfcasting@self.com with the following info:

Your name

A description of your workout routine

Links to any active social media profiles

We’ll respond to your email with more details about time and place.

We look forward to hearing from you!