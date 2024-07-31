'Take a selfie in case your child goes missing'

Families heading to a busy seaside resort have been advised to "take a selfie" in case their children go missing.

The guidance has been issued by HM Coastguard in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, and came as crews dealt with a busy week of rescues.

A spokesperson said: "Take a selfie of your family when arriving at the beach, as this can be used by search teams if your child goes missing."

An HM coastguard spokesperson said crews had been called to six incidents from 15.25 BST on Tuesday to to 05.15am on Wednesday.

An eight-year-old child was found with the help of a police helicopter after they went missing at the beach on Monday.

Essex Police helped to reunite the youngster with their parents after they were located in Shoeburyness.

HM Coastguard said in a separate incident a six-year-old child was also rescued after a search.

Beach patrol officers in Tendring have moved 88 people away from the water surrounding piers in the region [BBC]

Further north along the Essex coast, the Tendring beach patrol said its team had faced a similarly challenging start to the blazing hot week.

They have removed 337 people from groynes, breakwaters and rocks along the coast from Harwich to Clacton-on-Sea.

"[We have] moved 88 people away from around or under our piers," it said on social media.

"With crowd levels picking up hugely and temperatures expected to reach 30 degrees, we please ask that you listen to safety messaging along the coastline."

