‘Selfless’ high school football star saves man from fiery wreck, Georgia officials say

A high school athlete’s quick thinking helped save a man from a fiery crash in north Georgia.

Cayman Reynolds was recently honored for his heroic actions alongside others who sprang into action on the rainy morning of Jan. 25, according to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

Reynolds, a tight end for the Sonoraville High School football team, was headed to school when he got stuck in traffic caused by the wreck, according to Gordon County Schools officials. Afraid he was going to be late, he took out his cell phone to record what was holding him up.

“I wanted to show my teacher this is why I’m late,” he told WAGA of the incident.

His video captured a vehicle flipped on its side as it caught fire — with someone still inside, district officials said. That’s when the teen said he rushed over to help.

Reynolds and a few bystanders teamed up to try and flip the truck upright, but couldn’t because the vehicle was so badly damaged, according to the district. The teen also realized the driver’s foot was stuck, trapping him inside the mangled car.

Using a wrench from a toolbox that fell off the truck, Reynolds smashed the front window, grabbed the man and pulled him to safety, district officials said.

The driver turned out to be the facilities director for Gordon County Schools.

“Cayman’s actions not only saved others but showcased his remarkable bravery, quick thinking and leadership under pressure,” officials said in a statement. “This selfless act highlights Cayman Reynolds not only as an exceptional athlete but as a true hero.”

‘I had to pull him out’

The football star’s actions didn’t stop there, however. He spotted a second driver involved in the wreck who was still trapped, so he ran to help, WAGA reported.

“He was yelling, ‘Help, help, my legs!’” Reynolds recalled to the station. “(I) pulled the door off and grabbed his legs. His quad was torn in half, he’s jammed under the steering wheel, so I had to pull him out.”

The teen stuck around until emergency responders arrived before heading to class, the station reported.

Officials said the crash occurred when one of the vehicles hydroplaned.

Reynolds is a junior at Sonoraville High School and currently has scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, Michigan State and Eastern Kentucky University, according to the school district.

“As he continues to excel in both athletics and character, his future shines brightly, with the potential to inspire countless others along the way,” officials said.

Calhoun is about 70 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

