Selimovic, No. 25 Fairfield women beat Saint Peter's 63-46 for 25th straight win

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Emina Selimovic scored 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting to help No. 25 Fairfield beat Saint Peter's 63-46 Thursday night to extend its program-record win streak to 25 games.

The Stags are ranked in the Top 25 for the first time in program history and their consecutive wins are the second-longest active streak in the country behind No. 1 South Carolina's 29 in row.

Rachel Kuhl hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring a minute into the game, Selimovic answered with a putback before she fed Kendall McGruder for a layup that made it 4-3 with 7:48 left in the first quarter and Fairfield (27-1, 19-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) led the rest of the way.

Selimovic made a layup 14 seconds into the second quarter that pushed Fairfield's lead into double figures for good and Nicole Gallagher made another with 7:09 until halftime that capped a 10-0 run and made it 21-7. Jada Leonard responded with a 3-pointer almost 30 seconds later but Saint Peter's got no closer.

Fatmata Janneh scored 13 points with three steals and Kuhl added 12 points for the Peacocks (7-21, 4-15).

Fairfield shot 54% from the field and scored 28 points off 24 Saint Peter's turnovers.

