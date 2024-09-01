Sell-out crowd at end of season music festival

A sell-out crowd has gathered for one of the final dates of the UK festival calendar in Dorset.

Some 13,500 people have attended End Of The Road Festival at Larmer Tree Gardens near Blandford Forum this weekend.

The independently-run event, now in its 18th year, has featured more than 100 live music performances.

The festival is renowned for its cross-genre musical line-up, and for showcasing emerging talent alongside established acts from across the world.

Acts have included Bristol-based punk band Idles, who performed at Glastonbury, and 90s shoegaze pioneers Slowdiv, who released their fifth album last year.

US indie rock trio Yo La Tengo will close proceedings on Sunday - a late schedule change after Swedish electro-pop artist Fever Ray announced they were cancelling their UK festival exclusive because of ill health.

Other performers have included UK rapper Casisdead, who won a Brit Award this year, and Irish folk group Lankum, whose 2023 album became the first in the genre to be nominated for the Mercury Prize in more than a decade.

Lebanese collective Sanam and Somali singer and cultural activist Sahra Halgan played the more intimate Garden Stage, while two experimental musical outfits - Indonesian duo Senyawa and Japan's Cornelius - were performing in the Big Top.

End Of The Road hosts five music stages as well as a Talking Heads arena.

This year, the arena hosted comedians Janine Harouni, Fern Brady and Stewart Lee, although surprise shows and one-off collaborations are usually among the highlights for festivalgoers.

