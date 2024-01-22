Sellers in Wales now make bigger profits on house sales than London

In 2023 the average home in Wales sold for 53pc more than its purchase price - tbradford

Homeowners in Wales made more profit when selling their properties than those in London last year as house price growth in the English capital stalled.

In 2023 the average home in Wales sold for 53pc more than its purchase price, while London properties sold at an average profit of 51pc, according to Hamptons.

Data compiled by the estate agents found that homeowners across England and Wales made an average of £103,000 from house sales last year – £10,000 less than in 2022.

Slower house price growth in London in the last five years meant that sellers in the city saw a smaller return than those in Wales, the data showed.

Hamptons attributed the fall in gains to last year’s downturn in house prices, but said that more households were moving home sooner.

The average seller in 2022 had owned their home for nine years, but this fell to 8.9 years in 2023.

The change in the overall average is down to a spike in households moving home after just two years, Hamptons said. Roughly 8pc of households who sold a home last year had bought in 2021. In 2022, by comparison, only 5pc of households moved after two years.

Despite falling house prices, homesellers still made a profit even after a short amount of time. Land Registry data analysed by Hamptons showed that the average home bought in 2021 sold for £56,170 more on average – 23pc more than the owner initially paid.

Aneisha Beveridge, Head of Research at Hamptons, said: “Double-digit house price increases since Covid have meant households moving within two years can achieve a higher price than they paid.

“Historically these are people moving due to a change in circumstances. However, the spike in the share of households moving within two years goes beyond that and suggests an unwinding of ‘the race for space’.

“Most of these sellers are selling larger homes in the country, often in favour of a move back to the suburbs or city.”

Last year marked the first time sellers in London made less profit in percentage terms than those in Wales, where house price growth has been stronger in recent years, Hamptons said.

Since 2016, house prices outside of the capital have risen more quickly – 28pc of London homes bought in 2016 and sold last year did not make a profit

Many of these sellers owned property in “prime central London”, Hamptons said, where the average property still costs less than when the market peaked in 2016.

London sellers still made more profit in cash terms than anywhere else in the country, however. The average London home sold after 9.5 years made a profit of £204,190 in 2023, Hamptons said.

Those selling homes in the North East made the smallest gains in both cash and percentage terms, according to Land Registry data. The average seller made a £40,410 profit last year – 33pc more than they originally paid for it.

Hamptons identified 156 local authorities where sellers made six-figure profits on the sale of their home in 2023 – down from 181 the year before.

Households in Kensington and Chelsea made a profit of £680,580, more than double the average house price in Britain.

Outer London Boroughs saw larger gains in percentage terms, however. Sellers in Barking and Dagenham made 74pc on house sales last year, based on an average ownership of 11 years.

