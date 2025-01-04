“Selling the City”’s Jordyn Taylor Braff Claims Ex Trevor Noah Would ‘Steal My Material’ for His Jokes

“I was the funnier one in the relationship,” Braff tells fellow real estate agent Abigail Godfrey during the series premiere of Netflix’s ‘Selling the City’

Selling the City’s Jordyn Taylor Braff is taking some credit for the success of her famous ex.

Following the premiere of the Selling Sunset spinoff on Friday, Jan. 3, viewers got to know the Douglas Elliman agents who make up the cast of the new Netflix docusoap — including how they ended up in New York City, where the show takes place.

During the second episode, agents Jordyn Taylor Braff and Abigail Godfrey are sharing a meal when Braff reveals she first came to Manhattan because of "love."

“Are you still with this guy?” Godfrey asks, to which Braff responds: “No it ended many, many years ago. He and I met on Twitter, which is so random.”

She continues, “I was here visiting and we met up, but I was so nervous. He's a celebrity, but at the time, he was a nobody. No one knew who he was.”

Netflix Jordyn Taylor Braff and Abigail Godfrey in episode two of 'Selling the City'

When Godfrey asks who this mystery ex is, Braff asks her, “Are you familiar with Trevor Noah from The Daily Show?”

“I was so nervous that for some reason, I was lunging down the street, and he was like, ‘This girl’s weird,’ " Braff says of her first time meeting Noah, 40. “I was the funnier one in the relationship.”

The scene then cuts to a confessional-style clip where Braff offers a little more insight into her relationship with the comedian.

“Trevor borrowed me for material all the time,” she says. “I think I was the subject of jokes from time to time, but he would also steal my material, a hundred percent.”

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor Braff in February 2018

While Braff claims she inspired Noah's jokes every now and then, she does give him credit for helping her with her real estate career.

“He ended up purchasing an apartment — it was my first ultra-luxury deal. I think it was a $10 million dollar deal,” she says, before joking, “It’s the only time you’ll ever hear that I slept with a client.”

“But yeah, it catapulted me past the rental, and the lower-end sales and got me into luxury, which was awesome," she adds. “Love kept me here but not love for him, love for the city.”

The exes started dating in 2015 and split in the summer of 2018, according to Parade.

Jake Rosenberg/Netflix The cast of Netflix's 'Selling the City'

Selling the City follows Eleonora Srugo's "no-nonsense, kicka--" agents — including Braff, Godfrey, Gisselle Meneses Nunez, Jade Chan, Justin Tuinstra and Taylor Middleton Scavo — as they navigate the “cutthroat world” of luxury New York City real estate.

The majority of the cast are licensed agents at Douglas Elliman, except for Steve Gold, who works as an associate broker for The Corcoran Group.

