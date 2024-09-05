“Selling Sunset” Newcomer Alanna Gold Reveals Why She Owns a Fully Functioning Old West Town (Exclusive)

The luxury realtor tells PEOPLE that she and her husband purchased the town in San Bernardino County, Calif.

Alanna Gold; Getty Alanna Gold (left) and Pioneertown (right)

Alanna Gold is opening up about her very unique personal real estate portfolio.

Ahead of the Oppenheim Group agent’s Selling Sunset debut in season 8 (premiering Friday, Sept. 6), Gold chatted with PEOPLE about why she decided to purchase an entire town in the California desert with her husband Adam Gold.

The luxury real estate agent, 32, says that she and her husband’s “deep connection to the desert” is what led them to buy Pioneertown — a “functioning” town in San Bernardino County, Calif. that was once an old movie set.

“We've always really loved it, and it was actually where we went for one of our first trips,” Alanna says of Pioneertown. “We always knew we wanted to own a piece of property out there or be a part of the community somehow.

Alanna Gold/Instagram Alanna Gold and her husband Adam

They also saw it as a chance to “save” Pioneertown and the rich history behind it.

“It needed a lot of updates and things like that, and we really wanted to bring it back to life. So it was just this opportunity to really make it vibrant again,” she adds.

Explaining the history of the town, Alanna tells PEOPLE that it was “created in the 1940s” and that singer and actor Roy Rogers had a hand in its establishment.

Getty Pioneertown

She notes that it was originally intended to be, “not only a film set, but a living and working community,” adding that there was “a bowling alley, a newspaper stand, a post office and people living in the town.”



“It’s really cool because most film sets function as ghost towns, and to this day, it still is a functioning town,” she says.

Courtesy of Netflix Alanna Gold, Mary Bonnet, Amanza Smith and Nicole Young in Pioneertown

Per the Selling Sunset season 8 trailer, Alanna brings her castmates on a tour of the town and they all appear to stick to the theme by dressing in Western attire throughout the trip.

Earlier in the clip, Alanna casually says, “I own a little Western town in the desert,” to which her castmate Bre Tiesi replies, “A town?”

As for whether Alanna and her husband would ever sell the unique location, she says they don’t plan on putting it up for grabs any time soon, says the realtor.

“It's very special and it's an opportunity that I don't think will ever come by again,” she says. “I think it's something we would hold on to. We really do love being a part of the desert out there.”

Selling Sunset season 8 premieres Friday, Sept. 6 on Netflix.



