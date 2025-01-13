‘Selling Sunset’ Star Jason Oppenheim Exposes Landlords For Inflating Rent After L.A. Wildfires: ‘This Isn’t The Time to Be Taking Advantage’

Celebrity realtor and “Selling Sunset” star Jason Oppenheim is calling out the illegal practices of price-gouging landlords.

As deadly Los Angeles wildfires continue to devastate the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Eaton Canyon and nearby regions, leaving thousands of people displaced and frantically searching for shelter, online conversation has turned to Los Angeles landlords who are taking advantage of the emergency situation.

More from Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

Oppenheim told BBC about a client of his who fell victim to price gouging, a practice that is prohibited in California if rent prices rise over 10% during a declared state of emergency. “I had a client, we sent him to a house that was asking $13,000 a month,” Oppenheim explained. “He offered $20,000 a month and he offered to pay six months upfront, and the landlord said, ‘No, I want $23,000 a month.’ There are price gouging laws in California, they’re just being ignored right now, and this isn’t the time to be taking advantage of situations.”

California officials have also chimed in about the issue. Gov. Gavin Newsome issued an executive order aimed at outlawing fraud and price gouging during the official state of emergency.

On Instagram, Oppenheim and his real estate agency offered to represent people who have been displaced by the fires, writing that “all Oppenheim Group agents will represent you for free or credit you back any commission we receive in the transaction.”

Dylan Eckardt, a top luxury realtor whose clients include Justin Bieber and Rihanna, previously told Variety that he is waiving commission fees for people directly affected by the fires.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since last Tuesday, there have been 16 confirmed deaths due to the wildfires.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.