Selling Sunset's Mary Bonnet gives fertility update

Mary Bonnet says she and husband Romain are 'weighing our options' for having a child credit:Bang Showbiz

Mary Bonnet's fertility journey is going to take "time".

The 'Selling Sunset' star, 44, has already suffered a devastating miscarriage and will be required to have corrective surgery on her septate uterus - where the uterus is divided into two parts by a membrane called the septum - before she can consider her options for having a child with her 31-year-old husband, Romain Bonnet.

Promoting her new book 'Selling Sunshine', the vice president of Oppenheim Group said: “We don't know what the outcome is going to be.

"We're just kind of taking it as it as it comes. I've been super busy right now with the book and with the season and everything. So, I know nothing's going to happen if I'm stressed out and if I'm running around.”

After she has the surgery, Mary will have to wait and until she is fully healed and recovered before trying again.

She explained: “I have to have surgery, and so I have to get that done and then have time for healing and then start the whole process. So, I just need time to do that.”

Mary previously had her eggs frozen, but the attempts were unsuccessful, and the pair are now "weighing our options".

She continued: “We're trying to decide.

"It just takes a lot of time, and we just don't know what's going to happen because I'm 44. The other times we tried to freeze embryos it wasn't successful. So we're weighing our options.”

The realtor already has a grown-up son called Austin, 27, from a previous relationship.

Mary was just a teenager when she had him and brought him up as a single mother.

The couple have a "fur baby" in Thor, who Romain is "obsessed with", and she insists they have come to terms with the fact it might not be possible for them to have a child together.

She said: “We have our fur baby though, Thor. Romaine is obsessed with him.

“So if it doesn't happen, he says he's OK. He’s got his little fur baby, and he is just beyond obsessed. We’ll be OK. What's meant to be will be.”