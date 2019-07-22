Selma Blair opened up about how her horse motivates her to keep fighting MS

Since her October 2018 diagnosis with multiple sclerosis (MS), Selma Blair has been candidly chronicling the highs and lows of life with chronic illness. The night of the 2019 Oscars, she incorporated a personalized Tom Blachik cane into her stunning look, marking her first public appearance since the diagnosis. She’s also shared many moments of her day-to-day life, such as the time when she asked her 7-year-old son to shave her head. Recently, Blair also opened up about a goal she is working toward while living with MS.

In a July 18th Instagram post, Blair shared a throwback picture of herself kissing a white horse on the nose. She explained that she had turned to horseback riding after giving birth, noting that her barn, Cellar Door Farm, was “the only place I was really growing with self love.” Her trainer found the horse, Skytop, for her, but Blair wrote that MS made it more difficult to ride. However, she added that she has every intention to keep riding.

She continued by saying that her desire to compete in horse shows is inspiring her to ask for more work.

Blair often shares pictures of her horse on Instagram. In a December 2018 post, she wrote that she hadn’t been able to ride for four months and shared a picture of her reunion with the white horse.

As always, we’re thankful to Blair for sharing her experience with MS. We hope that someday, she will be able to ride her “unicorn” again.