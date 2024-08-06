Selma Blair reveals new treatment in MS battle

The Blair Witch actor shared how she found a new therapy after falling into a "major relapse". "I am doing so great, and my movement is so much different, and I really am excited," Blair told Us Weekly. "I want to let people know that I'm still in remission, I'm feeling great.”. "After the bone marrow transplant, I actually fell into a major relapse," she explained, sharing that a routine MRI had revealed "new lesions" leading her to find a new doctor. "Thank God I found a great one here in West Hollywood," Blair said regarding her new treatment regimen.