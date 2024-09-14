Selma Blair Says Son Arthur Watched Her Film “Cruel Intentions” for the First Time: ‘I Was Like, Oh Dear’ (Exclusive)

She said her son told her that he "enjoyed" the movie despite not knowing some of the references in it

Selma Blair/Instagram Selma Blair and her son Arthur

Selma Blair’s son Arthur recently watched his first movie starring his mom.

The Legally Blonde actress, 52, revealed to PEOPLE at the Emmy Nominees Night on Friday, Sept. 13, that for the longest time, her teenage son had refused to view any of her films — until he watched 1999's Cruel Intentions with his girlfriend.

“I spoke to my son and I said, ‘What did you do with your girlfriend this weekend?’ He's like, ‘We watched Cruel Intentions.’ I couldn't get him to watch a film of mine ever,” Blair recalls.

“I mean, I've tried, he's never watched. But with a girl, he’ll watch Cruel Intentions, and I was like, ‘Oh dear,’ ” she adds, noting that it's a “sexy movie.”

Everett Collection Selma Blair (left) and Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1999's 'Cruel Intentions'

She says her son, whom she shares with ex Jason Bleick, even mimicked one of the more explicit gestures in the film and asked her about it — putting her on the spot.

“He's like, ‘Mom, what was that?’ Because my character Cecile does it,” Blair explains. “It was naughty. It was naughty, is my point.”

However, she tells PEOPLE her “son still enjoyed” the movie.

“It still holds up,” she adds of the film, which also stars Reese Witherspoon and her longtime BFF Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Earlier this month, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about raising a teenager, as Arthur turned 13 in July. She admitted that the "teenage years have happened."

"No, he's 13 and you would think he's 17," she said. "And he is the child that I will have to learn to keep a closer eye on. Because I love him very much."

Presley Ann/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Selma Blair attends The Hollywood Reporter & SAG-AFTRA Emmy Nominees Night on Sept. 13, 2024

The Sweetest Thing star has documented her son’s growth over the years on social media, even sharing a cute mirror selfie with him last month. She showed off his new blonde buzzcut and height — questioning in the snap, "Has my son surpassed my 5'4?"

She’s not only proud of her son, but her past movies, as she told PEOPLE earlier this month that she watches two of her most popular films “all the time.”

“It was one of the most gorgeous movies,” she said of Cruel Intentions while praising its wardrobe. “It still lasts. It still holds up. And I love it. And I love everyone in that cast.”

“[I] never turn off Legally Blonde, too. I'll never turn that off,” she added of the Witherspoon-led rom-com. “Because that's just really happy ... and [the characters] have a great energy and they're beautiful.”

