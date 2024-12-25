Selma Blair Shares Rare Snap Alongside Son Arthur, 13, as They Sit by the Christmas Tree: 'All Is Calm'

The actress shares her son with her ex, fashion designer Jason Bleick

Selma Blair is celebrating the holidays with her son by her side.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, the actress, 52, shared a rare photo of herself and her 13-year-old son Arthur Saint on Instagram as they posed together in front of their Christmas tree with their two dogs. Blair can be seen leaning into her son, wearing a red-striped sweater.

Arthur, meanwhile, holds one of their dogs in his lap and stares into the camera, wearing festive pajamas. "This is Christmas Eve 2024. All is calm. All bright. 🎄💋🥁," Blair captioned the photo.

Blair shares her son with her ex, fashion designer Jason Bleick.

In September, the actress posted a few snaps on her Instagram Stories of her son Arthur sporting a trendy fit as the pair got ready to jet off for a trip together. In one picture, Arthur sat in an airport lounge wearing a pink bandana on his head and large white headphones.

The teen also sported a pair of baggy blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a light silver chain.

“I wish I saved my smokestack jeans. On the other hand…nah,” Blair wrote across the photo. She then shared a clip of her and Arthur sitting on a flight as they prepared for take-off. “Lucky duckies,” her caption read as she panned the camera to Arthur sitting in a first class seat.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage Selma Blair and son Arthur

Earlier that month, the Legally Blonde star spoke with PEOPLE at The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards and shared how she's been adjusting as her son entered his teenage years.

As the proud mother explained, the "teenage years have happened."

"I'm a grandma," Blair jokingly said. "I have an announcement."

"No, he's 13 and you would think he's 17," she added. "And he is the child that I will have to learn to keep a closer eye on. Because I love him very much."

Read the original article on People