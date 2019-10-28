Semi-final defeat 'stings' but Welsh rugby in good hands - Williams

SHOWS:

"You have to digest it really quickly unfortunately. It stings. For me, as an ex-player, it stings but I can't imagine what the lads are feeling, especially as there are lads there who would have gone through the exact same thing in 2011. I know how much that hurt back then. So for some of these guys to lose two semi-finals, in the manner of which they did, is gut-wrenching. But I am extremely proud of them; they gave it their best shot, they were out on their feet and that is all we can ask for in Wales I think."

"We do still have a game left against a very good All Blacks team that we haven't beaten since 1953. So, there is a lot on this game and still something to play for, still something to send Warren Gatland off with. He has been great, certainly installed a lot of confidence in this team, a lot of confidence in the Welsh public with the squads he has put together and it has all been shaping up for this World Cup. But unfortunately, we were three points away from being there."

STORY: After suffering their third Rugby World Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of South Africa on Sunday (October 27), Welsh rugby is having to come to terms with another disappointment but as one era ends former winger Shane Williams sees lots of hope for the future.

Head coach Warren Gatland will step down following the bronze match against New Zealand on Friday having taken Wales to the brink of the World Cup final twice, first in 2011 when they lost by a point to France and then the 19-16 loss on Sunday.

Williams, who scored three tries during Wales' 2011 campaign, stressed that Sunday's loss will be particularly bitter for the likes of captain Alun Wyn Jones and winger George North who have now lost two semi-finals.

"It stings. For me, as an ex-player, it stings but I can't imagine what the lads are feeling, especially as there are lads there who would have gone through the exact same thing in 2011," Williams told Reuters on Monday.

Despite winning three Grand Slams with Wales and 133 caps, Jones was understandably left devastated by Sunday's loss and, although he has not said he will be retiring, it appears the 34-year-old will not have another World Cup tilt.

Williams, himself World Player of the Year in 2008, said that Jones was the best player he ever lined up next to.

Gatland may not have managed to take Wales to the promised land of a first World Cup final but the New Zealander will be leaving following Friday's bronze final against his homeland after 12 highly successful years in charge.

He has won four Six Nations titles and made Wales a force to be reckoned with again on the world stage.

Williams believes that incoming head coach Wayne Pivac, who will take over following the World Cup, has the perfect platform to build on Gatland's success.

