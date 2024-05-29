Semi-Pro Soccer Players Sentenced in Cocaine-Distribution Plot

A gang of six semi-pro soccer players who conspired to supply cocaine worth up to £260 million across the UK have been collectively sentenced to more than 104 years in prison, the Metropolitan Police said.

The first suspect arrested was 36-year-old Luke Skeete, the Metropolitan Police said, in October 2022.

“Painstaking” examination of encrypted messages on Skeete’s phone led to the identification of five other suspects: Adam Pepara, Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick, Jamarl Joseph, Andrew Harewood, and Melchi Emanuel-Williamson.

The five additional defendants played semi-professionally for UK and overseas teams, British media reported.

