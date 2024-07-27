Sen. Bernie Sanders says he's spoken to Harris, stops short of endorsement
Ana Navarro, a long-time co-host of The View, posted on her Instagram Thursday an old photo of nude Melania Trump as a way to troll her husband’s supporters, saying: “You wanna go low? ... I’ll happily go 20,000 leagues under the sea.”It was a picture from 2000 featured in British GQ, five years before Donald Trump married her.Navarro also included a picture of both Trumps partying with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, also from 2000. Her explanation for posting these images was that it wa
FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed during a marathon testimony on Wednesday that investigators still do not know if former President Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet or a piece of shrapnel during his attempted assassination.Twice during the hours-long session, Wray told lawmakers that the FBI was still working to determine what exactly struck the former president on his right ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. “My understanding is that either it [a bullet] or some shrapnel is wha
The former president brought it up twice during a rally in North Carolina.
"Something about the question mark after 'old and quite weird' is taking me out."
“What happened to ‘any time, any place’?”
The New York legislator only needed a tweet to shut down the tech billionaire.
After all the political tumult of the last month, Thursday’s latest New York Times/Siena College poll is full of findings unlike any we’ve seen this cycle, with one exception: who leads the presidential race. The poll found Donald Trump ahead of Kamala Harris by 1 percentage point, 48% to 47%, among likely voters. Other than the name of the Democratic candidate, “Trump +1” is a result that could have been from any other Times/Siena poll before President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate. Sign up for
Kamala Harris’ campaign trolled Donald Trump after his appearance on Fox News Thursday morning with a statement attacking his age and criminal conviction.The Republican gave his two-cents to Fox & Friends on a range of issues over the course of a roughly 30-minute interview, variously describing President Joe Biden as a “problemmed man” and slamming Harris as “real garbage.” Harris for President quickly hit back, releasing a: “Statement on a 78-Year-Old Criminal’s Fox News Appearance.”“After wat
The ex-White House communications director explained why Vance is "hurting" the former president.
Billionaire Democratic donors Barry Diller and Reid Hoffman said in interviews this week they hope Kamala Harris will replace Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan if she becomes U.S. president, openly rejecting a pillar of President Joe Biden's antitrust policy. Khan has been at the forefront of the Biden administration's push to use U.S. antitrust law to boost competition and address high prices and low wages. Khan, who oversaw the FTC's ban on noncompete agreements, has drawn the ire of corporate groups, but won fans including Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, for her skepticism towards big business.
The "Late Show" host mocked the former president over one curious claim.
Judge Arthur Engoron said he won't recuse from former President Donald Trump's civil fraud case based on a "forced encounter" he had with a lawyer.
Cruz entertained a false claim about the "radical" vice president's stance on red meat consumption.
The Heritage Foundation used mobile ad data to imply a conspiracy theory about Thomas Crooks, signifying a new era of political groups tracking citizens’ movements.
Alec Lace also called Harris and the White House press secretary ‘DEI’ hires
Fred C. Trump III, who has a disabled son, says his uncle revealed his true feelings in a private meeting.
Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-N.Y.) introduced a constitutional amendment Wednesday seeking to undo the Supreme Court’s decision that former presidents enjoy a presumption of criminal immunity for official acts. “Earlier this month the Supreme Court of the United States undermined not just the foundation of our constitutional government, but the foundation of our democracy,” Morelle said. “At its core,…
This is not a House of the Dragon plot. This is a US election cycle.
POMEROY, Ohio — Sitting in a KFC restaurant in the former coal-mining town of Pomeroy, Ohio, a few hours before JD Vance addressed the Republican National Convention, Curtis Ramsey, 18, recalled the first time he heard the Ohio senator’s name. It was last month, he said, in the Washington office of another Ohio Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan. Ramsey, who had never been to a big city or flown on an airplane before, was in the capital with two filmmakers seeking to draw attention to a new documentary