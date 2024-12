The Daily Beast

President-elect Donald Trump has no chance of being granted a pardon for his criminal conviction without first showing some remorse, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Democrat had attendees at a Wednesday news conference cracking up when she was asked if she would consider using her authority to pardon Trump. “There is a pardoning process in the state of New York. It is lengthy,” Hochul said. “It requires a couple of elements—one is remorse.” “No one will be treated any better or any