Sen. Carol Blood kicks off congressional campaign, ready to take Mike Flood head on

The Daily Beast

Getty ImagesSources close to Donald Trump reached out to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about serving as the presidential candidate’s running mate, per a new report by the New York Post. “Trump operatives expressed an interest in Kennedy early on, but it was all premature,” a source said. The connection was made “right out of the box when Bobby announced” in April 2023, when Kennedy went public with his presidential bid. Still, the potential duo is on the table: “Anything’s possible. I wouldn’t write it