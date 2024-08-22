Sen. Chris Murphy says Harris will secure the border. Watch his full DNC speech

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, took the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday. As part of a lineup of speakers for the convention's third day, Murphy centered his speech on border issues.

In his speech, the junior senator, who worked on the bipartisan border bill, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris' border policy plans. He distinguished between former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, calling them "Weak," and Harris, who he said is "Tough as nails when it comes to securing our border."

The DNC is in Chicago through Thursday, and Harris is expected to formally accept the party's presidential nomination on the last day of the convention.

What to know about Sen. Chris Murphy

Aug 21, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Senator Chris Murphy (CT) speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY

Who is he? Murphy is the junior U.S. Senator for Connecticut and has made gun control one of his signature policy issues following the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in his home state.

What role does he play? The 51-year-old moderate Democratic figure is seen as a possible future Senate leader and is a member of the next generation of sitting Democratic representatives likely to steer the party over the next few years.

Key quote: "Kamala Harris knows that we can be a nation of proud immigrants and a nation of strong immigration laws. That's why when she's president, she will bring that border bill back, and Kamala Harris is going to pass this."

Watch Sen. Chris Murphy's full DNC Convention speech here:

When and where is the DNC

The Democratic National Convention will take place from August 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois.

The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, will be the main venue for the DNC.

Chicago has hosted the Democratic Convention 11 times, most recently in 1996 when the United Center saw President Bill Clinton nominated for a second time.

How to watch and stream the 2024 DNC

The convention will air live on its website from the United Center in Chicago between 6:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern (5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central) on Monday, and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central) the other days.

USA TODAY will provide livestream coverage on YouTube each night of the DNC, Monday through Thursday.

What are the themes for each night of the DNC?

The DNC announced nightly themes for the convention. The convention's title is "For the People, For Our Future."

Here are the themes for each night:

Monday: "For the People"

Tuesday: "A Bold Vision for America's Future"

Wednesday: "A Fight for our Freedoms"

Thursday: "For our Future"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch Sen. Chris Murphy's Democratic National Convention speech