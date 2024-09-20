Sen. JD Vance to visit Charlotte, as NC Republicans try to recover from Robinson news

Sen. JD Vance, Republicans’ candidate for vice president, is traveling to Charlotte on Monday to discuss the economy, his campaign announced.

The path to the White House runs through battleground North Carolina, and the Biden, then Harris campaign has been a frequent presence in the state throughout the election cycle. Former President Donald Trump’s campaign didn’t begin making as many trips until Vice President Kamala Harris took over President Joe Biden’s campaign and began leading North Carolina in the polls.

Republicans are feeling extra pressure this week after a salacious story about Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the party’s nominee for governor, made headlines across the country that revealed posts published on a porn forum with racist, antisemitic and sexual comments, which also included secret peeping, supporting Hitler and wanting to bring back slavery. Robinson denies making the posts.

“My comment on Mark Robinson is that Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote on the Inflation Explosion Act and because of that a lot of Americans can’t afford groceries,” Vance posted on social media.

North Carolina Republicans have sidestepped the issue, noting that Robinson says the posts aren’t his and arguing these are attacks from the left.

Vance also said on social media that when asked by reporters at the Capitol about the posts, he had walked away from them because one of his his kids “gave me the plague” and that he was trying to see the medical team on site.

Despite being sick, Vance still plans to visit the state. His visit to Charlotte comes just two days after Trump is set to hold a rally in Wilmington.

Vance will focus on inflation and the rise in grocery prices and blame Harris’ economic policies for harming families.

He will juxtapose that with Trump’s plan to pull the United States out of “economic disaster.”

“With President Trump in charge, we’ll see a stronger economy — one that puts America first and stops the government from draining our wallets,” a news release from the Trump campaign stated.

Vance is set to speak at 5 p.m. at the Dale F. Halton Theater. To register to attend, visit this website.

