Sen. Joe Manchin calls on Joe Biden to 'pass the torch,' drop out of 2024 election

Sen. Joe Manchin joined the expanding chorus of lawmakers who think President Joe Biden should call it quits in the 2024 election.

The West Virginia independent, who recently left the Democratic Party, said in a series of appearances on Sunday morning programs that the 81-year-old incumbent should let someone else run against former President Donald Trump.

"I come with a heavy heart to say the time has come for him to pass the torch to a new generation," Manchin said on ABC This Week.

