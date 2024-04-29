Sen. Lindsey Graham Says He’ll 'Absolutely' Still Support Trump Even If Convicted

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he’ll still support Donald Trump even if he’s convicted of felonies between now and the 2024 presidential election in November.

Trump, who is juggling his presidential campaign, is currently on trial in Manhattan over accusations he covered up a hush-money payment to adult film star, Stormy Daniels, before the 2016 election. The hush money criminal trial against Trump is one of four criminal cases he’s facing.

While speaking with CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Graham told host Dana Bash that Trump will “absolutely” still have an ally in him if he gets slammed, adding “most people have written this off.”

“They’re going to focus on their problems, not a bunch of cases brought by liberals against Trump,” Graham said.

Watch a clip from Graham’s interview below.

Lindsey Graham confirms that he'll support Trump even if he's convicted of felonies between now and November pic.twitter.com/z3qZWQX3kX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2024

