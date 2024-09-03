Sen. Markwayne Mullin disagrees with Israel's ceasefire talks in Gaza war
Kamala Harris was interrupted by a heckler during a speech at a Labor Day campaign rally at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #5 training facility in Pittsburgh.Speaking after an introduction by Joe Biden, who hailed his decision as nominee in 2020 to select her as his vice president as “the single best decision I made as president of the United States of America,” Harris spent much of her time pleading her case that an administration under her would be more benefi
The “Star Wars” actor offered a way to “respond in kind” to the former president.
The Democratic candidate for vice president tore into the former president in a Labor Day speech in Milwaukee.
CAIRO (Reuters) -Hamas' armed wing said on Monday that since June the group has been operating under new instructions on how to handle hostages should Israeli forces approach their locations in Gaza. The announcement comes days after the Israeli military recovered the bodies of six hostages from a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, saying they had been shot dead by their captors as Israeli forces got close. Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, did not provide details on what the instructions were.
The former president also recalled former first lady Melania Trump's reaction.
John Cleese is no fan of Donald Trump, but the Monty Python legend is now starting to question the former U.S. president’s mental acuity. In a string of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Cleese was in an acerbic mood about a speech made by 78-year-old Trump in Potterville, MI, last week. The British multi-hyphenate’s rant …
Stuart Stevens said there’s a simple reason Trump could see his support collapse.
MAGA's AI onslaught continues. This weekend, doubling down on accusations that vice president Kamala Harris is a Marxist communist (she isn't), former president Donald Trump took to Truth Social to boost a clearly AI-generated image of Harris donned in communist attire, Joseph Lenin-esque mustache and all. This wouldn't be the first time that Trump has […]
It's "most telling," said Glenn Kirschner.
"You do have to wonder," the Republican nominee said while hurling wild accusations on right-wing host Monica Crowley's podcast.
Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed Kamala Harris “made up” the story about a member of his campaign staff getting into a physical altercation with an official at Arlington National Cemetery last week.The cemetery has already confirmed that an incident took place during the Republican nominee’s visit on Aug. 26 for a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the third anniversary of a bombing which killed American soldiers during the withdrawal from Afghanistan. The U.S. Army separately confirmed Trump’s staff
Dana Bash has hit back at critics of her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she knows it was “just right” because it “p**sed off” both the left and the right.In an interview with The Daily Beast, CNN’s chief political correspondent acknowledged that last Thursday’s primetime sit-down with Harris and running mate Tim Walz drew brickbats over everything from Bash’s opening line about what Harris would achieve in her first day in office, to not asking follow-up questions at key mom
The vice president issued a blunt reminder about her 2024 rival Donald Trump.
Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.Donald Trump is at it again. Appearing on Fox News with Mark Levin over the weekend, among the list of questionable quotes from the former president during his interview is one in which he appears to have created a new storyline regarding his former vice president, Mike Pence.The comments came as Trump highlighted Harris’ cross-examination of Brett Kavanaugh during a 2018 Senate confirmation hearing.
‘SHE NEVER WORKED THERE, they think she’s ‘nuts,’’ Trump claimed on Truth Social
Elon Musk, owner of the social platform X, posted what appeared to be a manipulated image of Vice President Harris dressed in red military garb with the communist symbol of the hammer and sickle. “Kamala vows to be a communist dictator on day one. Can you believe she wears that outfit!?” Musk, who has endorsed…
The Texas lawmaker offered a preview for next week's debate between Trump and Kamala Harris.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The commander of a Navy destroyer that’s helping protect the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Middle East has been relieved of duty about four months after he was seen in a photo firing a rifle with a scope mounted backward.
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump and his campaign must stop using the song “Hold On, I'm Coming” while the family of one of the song's co-writers pursues a lawsuit against the former president over its use.
Lara Trump’s new music video for her song “Hero” with Madeline Jaymes left social media users urging the Republican National Committee chairwoman to not quit her day job.“If your ears have been exposed to the abominable sounds of Lara Trump singing, you might be entitled to compensation,” political commentator Travis Akers posted on X, formerly know as Twitter.The duet, which “honors heroes and their bravery,” includes the highly auto-tuned RNC chairwoman singing lyrics like “You’re climbing up