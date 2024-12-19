Sen. Rand Paul calls for Musk to replace Speaker Johnson amidst debt ceiling debate

Amidst chaos on Capitol Hill triggered by President-elect Donald Trump, Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul wants to shake up Washington leadership, and he's floating a billionaire outsider to do the job: Elon Musk.

"The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress," Paul said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Musk's social media platform. "Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk... think about it... nothing's impossible. (not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka 'uniparty,' lose their ever-lovin' minds)."

Paul's unconventional threat to replace House Speaker Mike Johnson with a non-representative comes as tensions increase over federal spending and rebellion against the Louisiana representative, alluding to another ugly fight over who will lead the Republican-led chamber.

Freedom Caucus member and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed her support for Musk on X, saying, "The establishment needs to be shattered just like it was yesterday." She added: "This could be the way."

Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance issued a joint statement Wednesday rejecting the spending package negotiated by House Democrats and Republicans that would halt a government shutdown, instead calling for the raise of the debt ceiling and cutting spending proposals.

"Republicans must GET SMART and TOUGH," they wrote. "If Democrats threaten to shut down the government unless we give them everything they want, then CALL THEIR BLUFF."

But Trump assured Fox News Digital Thursday that Johnson would "easily remain speaker" if he "acts decisively and tough" and eliminates "all of the traps being set by Democrats."

Republican Lawmakers are expected to meet Thursday. Current government funding expires at midnight on Saturday morning, Dec. 21.

