Sen. Rand Paul calls for Musk to replace Speaker Johnson amidst debt ceiling debate

Sam Woodward, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Amidst chaos on Capitol Hill triggered by President-elect Donald Trump, Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul wants to shake up Washington leadership, and he's floating a billionaire outsider to do the job: Elon Musk.

Live updates: Will there be a government shutdown? The latest on Congress

"The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress," Paul said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Musk's social media platform. "Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk... think about it... nothing's impossible. (not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka 'uniparty,' lose their ever-lovin' minds)."

Paul's unconventional threat to replace House Speaker Mike Johnson with a non-representative comes as tensions increase over federal spending and rebellion against the Louisiana representative, alluding to another ugly fight over who will lead the Republican-led chamber.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freedom Caucus member and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed her support for Musk on X, saying, "The establishment needs to be shattered just like it was yesterday." She added: "This could be the way."

Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance issued a joint statement Wednesday rejecting the spending package negotiated by House Democrats and Republicans that would halt a government shutdown, instead calling for the raise of the debt ceiling and cutting spending proposals.

"Republicans must GET SMART and TOUGH," they wrote. "If Democrats threaten to shut down the government unless we give them everything they want, then CALL THEIR BLUFF."

But Trump assured Fox News Digital Thursday that Johnson would "easily remain speaker" if he "acts decisively and tough" and eliminates "all of the traps being set by Democrats."

Republican Lawmakers are expected to meet Thursday. Current government funding expires at midnight on Saturday morning, Dec. 21.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Musk could replace Speaker Johnson, Rand Paul floats

Latest Stories

  • Trump Tries Out a New Hairstyle—and Gets Mixed Reviews

    Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa

  • Donald Trump Trolled With 2 Of The Most Triggering Words Amid Elon Musk Moves

    The Trump-taunting term went viral on social media.

  • Fact Check: Trump Said U.S. Subsidizes Canada With More Than $100M a Year — But He's Wrong

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump made the claim in a Dec. 18, 2024, Truth Social post.

  • Adam Kinzinger Delivers Bluntest Of Responses To Trump Threat Question

    The GOP ex-lawmaker also slammed the Republican Party for being unified by just one thing.

  • Trump Needs to Do the Unthinkable to Get a Pardon for His Hush Money Conviction

    President-elect Donald Trump has no chance of being granted a pardon for his criminal conviction without first showing some remorse, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Democrat had attendees at a Wednesday news conference cracking up when she was asked if she would consider using her authority to pardon Trump. “There is a pardoning process in the state of New York. It is lengthy,” Hochul said. “It requires a couple of elements—one is remorse.” “No one will be treated any better or any

  • Opinion - Zelensky’s ‘blink’ could be Trump’s chance to end the war

    Barring any last-minute sabotage from the West (again), it appears the Ukrainian president might have just “blinked.”

  • Liz Cheney Goes Nuclear Over GOP Demand She Face Criminal Probe

    A report released Tuesday by GOP leaders issued a harsh rebuke of the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 Committee and recommended a criminal investigation into former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the panel’s leading voices. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar Select Committee was a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency,” Re

  • Geraldo Rivera Predicts What Brazen Idea Donald Trump Will 'Soon Start Chattering About'

    The president-elect has teased it before, albeit under the cover of "jokes."

  • Top GOP appropriator ‘surprised’ by Trump debt ceiling demand: ‘Don’t know his rationale’

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Wednesday evening that she was taken aback by President-elect Trump’s demand that the stopgap spending bill be used to increase the debt ceiling. Collins, the top GOP appropriator, told reporters that she was surprised by the call and indicated that it had not come up in talks ahead of the…

  • Musk Under Federal Investigation for Flouting Security Clearance Rules

    The U.S. military is investigating whether Elon Musk complied with federal security-clearance rules following reports the SpaceX founder and chief executive used illegal drugs and maintained regular contact with Russia. Like many government employees, defense contractors generally hold confidential, secret, or top-secret security clearance giving them access to certain classified information. Musk holds top-secret clearance and is supposed to report certain information—including drug use and for

  • Trump Allies Eye Deep-Pocketed Dem Billionaire as Next Lawsuit Target

    Fresh off of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory over ABC News and star anchor George Stephanopoulos, a MAGA convert and Trump allies are urging the incoming president to sue billionaire Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker next. “Now that Trump successfully won his defamation case against ABC for calling him a ‘rapist,’ when will he sue Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker for repeatedly lying & calling him the same thing?,” tweeted former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who spent eight years in prison after

  • Doug Ford makes his case against Trump's tariffs in U.S. media interviews

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford embarked on a marathon of interviews with U.S. media this week to promote the importance of trade between Canada and its southern neighbour in the hopes it may convince president-elect Donald Trump to back off his tariff threats. Ford spoke with The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News on Tuesday before taking part in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett that evening, where he seemed to strike a conciliatory tone. "You know, bo

  • Kai Trump Pokes Fun at Grandpa and Reveals Celeb Crush

    Kai Trump gave a glimpse into her life as President-elect Donald Trump’s granddaughter in a new video, sharing her reaction to his election victory to what thinks of how the media portrays him. In the video published Tuesday, titled “Get to know me better... Q&A,” the 17-year-old provided new anecdotes that attempt to sanitize the image of the former and future president, who is more known for his profane insults and crude remarks than his grandfatherly love. “He’s taught me never to give up and

  • Appeals court removes prosecutor Fani Willis from Georgia election case against Trump and others

    ATLANTA (AP) — A state appeals court on Thursday removed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others but did not dismiss the indictment, leaving the future of the prosecution uncertain.

  • Cruz, Klobuchar share a laugh over voting on Trump’s nominees

    Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shared a laugh Tuesday over voting for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Cruz and Klobuchar, the bipartisan sponsors of a new artificial intelligence bill, joined CNBC, where they joked about their upcoming duty to confirm the president-elect’s nominees. “Amy told me she’s voting for all of Trump’s nominees,”…

  • McConnell on funding turmoil: ‘Oh, this is the way it’s going to be next year’

    Outgoing Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) quipped Wednesday evening that Republicans may be in for more turmoil next year after President-elect Trump threw the year-end spending debate into chaos by coming out against a stopgap spending bill negotiated by congressional leaders “Oh, this is the way it’s going to be next year,” McConnell told…

  • Fox News Show Gets Weird Over Donald Trump's Viral Hair Moment

    "Outnumbered" host Harris Faulkner came up with an interesting way to summarize footage of the president-elect.

  • Putin says he pulled Russia back from the edge of the abyss

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had pulled Russia back from the edge of the abyss after the chaos which accompanied the fall of the Soviet Union, and had built the country into a sovereign power able to stand up for itself. Putin, a former KGB spy who took the Kremlin's top job just eight years after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, is the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin who died at his dacha outside Moscow in 1953 aged 74. Asked by the BBC if he had looked after Russia, something that Boris Yeltsin had asked him to do before handing over the presidency at the end of 1999, Putin said he had.

  • Damning Report Describes How Aides Shielded ‘Declining’ Biden From Scrutiny

    President Joe Biden’s inner circle kept his interactions short and tightly scripted, allowing his declining energy levels to remain under wraps. He also held other top lawmakers and even his own pollsters at arms-length, according to a damning new report in the Wall Street Journal. The former senator and vice president has long surrounded himself with a small group of loyal advisers who, thanks to their deep knowledge of both the president and of Washington, serve as particularly effective proxi

  • White House Chef Pulls Back the Curtain on How He Would ‘Manipulate’ Trump’s Diet

    A former White House chef spilled the tea on Donald Trump’s favorite meals—and why the president-elect may have a healthier diet than many Americans think. Chef Andre Rush, who also worked as a chef in the White House for the likes of Trump, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, told Politico’s West Wing Playbook that the upcoming 47th President of the United States likes to keep his meals simple and isn’t the biggest fan of snacking. While Trump is notably a fan of the classic Amercan