Sen. Sherrod Brown releases statement on assassination attempt at Trump rally
Sen. Sherrod Brown releases statement on assassination attempt at Trump rally
Sen. Sherrod Brown releases statement on assassination attempt at Trump rally
The former first lady spoke out after former President Donald Trump was wounded in a shooting at a campaign event the previous evening.
The man who shot former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania political rally has been identified.
Tim McCarthy, who in 1981 defended then-President Ronald Reagan from a gunman, gave his assessment of the shooting to WGN-TV.
The 20-year-old kitchen worker and registered Republican has been named by the FBI as the gunman.
Evan Vucci, an AP photographer, was covering Trump's rally when shots rang out. He said he immediately knew the event would go down in history.
Ukraine's Zelensky was asked about Biden's name gaffe when he touched down in Ireland on July 13.
For years, Russian state media pundits have been claiming that the Democrats would assassinate Donald Trump and even previously proposed that Russia’s Federal Security Service should “start protecting our Donald.”Unconstrained by facts or journalistic standards—striving to kill two birds with one stone—Russian propagandists are now blaming both the Democrats and Ukrainians for an attempt on Trump’s life. During Sunday’s broadcast of the show At Dawn on the Solovyov Live network, former New York
Federal investigators have identified the man who shot at Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.
ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy following a turbulent ride through a social media storm started by an X user's outrage over two flight attendants who were photographed wearing Palestinian flag pins.
Corey Comperatore, a beloved former fire chief, was identified as the rally attendee who was fatally caught in the crossfire of Donald Trump’s assassination attempt, with loved ones writing he was shielding his wife and daughter when he was struck by a rifleman’s bullet. The identity of Comperatore, 50, became public Sunday morning after a pair of posts from his wife, Helen Comperatore, and daughter, Allyson Comperatore, detailed their loved one’s chaotic final moments and their heartbreak.Allys
As Trump travels across the country holding rallies, the furthest Melania has ventured is to fundraisers hosted at her own homes. What happens if Trump wins — and then divorces his wife? asks Gustaf Kilander
China has been trying to persuade Russia and North Korea to open a stretch of the Tumen River to Chinese cargo shipping for decades, a step that would provide direct access to the sea from the landlocked northeastern province of Jilin. Although its hopes may have been raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments following his recent visits to Beijing and Pyongyang the issue could still test the strength of the three-way relations. Despite their close ties with Beijing, both Russia and N
Poland is considering a Ukrainian proposal to intercept Russian rockets that are on course to hit cities in Ukraine or enter Polish territory, says its foreign minister.
Donald Trump loyalists are conspiring in the shadows about potential ways to contest the 2024 presidential election should Trump lose to the Democratic nominee, President Joe Biden.The plan involves a two-pronged approach: implementing voter suppression tactics that make it harder for people to vote, a process they’ve already started across the country, and developing a strategy on how to hog-tie the process for ratifying the winner, should Biden win.The Heritage Foundation, the makers of the hi
Russia's energy profits are tumbling, and the nation could face major financial trouble as it loses access to the US dollar, one economist says.
The Biden campaign slammed "arrogant billionaires" after reports that Elon Musk donated "a sizable amount" of cash to a Trump-affiliated super PAC.
Vice President Harris is the most obvious successor to President Biden should he withdraw from the Democratic ticket amid mounting pressure, a situation that would immediately raise the question of who would be Harris’s running mate. Here are some of the possible picks. Andy Beshear Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who has also been discussed as…
Ohio GOP Sen. J.D. Vance said the Biden campaign's "rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination."
Former President Donald Trump was rushed off stage by U.S. Secret Service after popping noises rattled the crowd.
Duane Gastant' Aucoin believes his message for Pierre Poilievre came across "loud and clear" on Thursday, when Aucoin stood with his back turned while the Conservative leader addressed the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) in Montreal."Him and his party are very vocal on attacking two-spirit rights across the country," said Aucoin, who was at the assembly as a delegate from the Yukon, and as interim co-chair of the AFN's two-spirit council."I just could not sit there in good conscience and just wi