With two days to go until Nevada's presidential primary, President Joe Biden appears to have his sights set on November: At a get-out-the-vote rally on Sunday night in North Las Vegas, Biden sharpened his attacks on former President Donald Trump, the only Republican he called out by name in roughly half-hour remarks. Refusing to accept the results of a general election and seeking, as Trump says, to terminate -- his words -- 'terminate' elements to the U.S. Constitution. Biden has focused on criticizing Trump over democracy and rights like abortion access while seeking to paint his likely November rival as too extreme to retake the White House.