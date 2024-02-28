US Senate bill to protect IVF access nationwide fails by one vote

Cindy Hyde-Smith in Jackson, Mississippi, on 27 November 2018. Photograph: Rogelio V Solis/AP

Senate Democrats’ attempts to forward a bill that would have granted Americans federal protections for in vitro fertilization access have failed.

The bill, sponsored by Illinois Democrat Tammy Duckworth, came after a recent Alabama supreme court ruling that declared frozen embryos are children and led to the closure of multiple infertility clinics across the state.

On Tuesday, Duckworth, whose two children were conceived through IVF, said at a news conference: “I’m headed to the Senate floor to call on my colleagues to pass via unanimous consent my Access to Family Building act, which would ensure that every American’s right to become a parent via treatments like IVF is fully protected, regardless of what state they live in – guaranteeing that no hopeful parent or doctor is punished.”

“I warned that red states would come for IVF. Now they have. But they aren’t going to stop in Alabama. Mark my words: if we don’t act now, it will only get worse,” Duckworth added.

The bill, which required unanimous Senate consent to pass, failed after Mississippi’s Republican senator Cindy Hyde-Smith blocked it on Wednesday.

Addressing the Senate, Hyde-Smith said: “I support the ability for mothers and fathers to have total access to IVF and bringing new life into the world. I also believe human life should be protected. These are not mutually exclusive.”

“The bill before us today is a vast overreach that is full of poison pills that goes way too far, far beyond ensuring legal access to IVF,” Hyde-Smith added.

Before the vote, senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said the bill unlikely to receive unanimous consent from the chamber to rush the bill through.

Blumenthal said Democrats would not be deterred. He would not say what the next legislative steps would be, but he said Democrats, who control the Senate, would look for other ways to protect IVF and reproductive healthcare.

“The IVF dilemma for Republicans is they are down a path that is not only unpopular, it’s untenable as a matter of constitutional law and basic moral imperative, and we’re going to pursue it vigorously,” Blumenthal said.



