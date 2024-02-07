Senate kills sweeping border, foreign aid deal – even as lawmakers eye Israel, Ukraine funding

WASHINGTON – Months after Senate Republicans demanded border security legislation in exchange for their support on additional aid to Ukraine, the GOP lawmakers blocked legislation Wednesday that would do just that.

But in a last-minute twist, the Senate is poised to advance a separate $95 billion package, stripped of border provisions, that would appropriate additional funds for Ukraine, Israel, and humanitarian assistance – similar to what President Joe Biden requested in October.

With a 49-50 vote, the Senate voted against advancing the $118 billion package that would appropriate funding for foreign aid and revamp America's border and immigration policies. The reforms would have, among other things, tightened asylum laws and created a new mechanism to shut down the border if illegal crossings reached a certain threshold.

Former President Donald Trump railed against the bill well before it was released, amping up pressure on congressional conservatives to reject it. When it finally came out Sunday, around half of Republicans said they opposed it within 24 hours.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference on border security, following the Senate policy luncheon at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declared there was no path forward for the legislation Tuesday afternoon. But Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Wednesday morning that he would push for the Senate to advance a separate aid bill – effectively forcing Republicans to quickly say where they stand on Ukraine funding, which has been controversial within their caucus.

Republicans in the House and Senate in recent months have balked at providing additional aid to the war-torn country unless it cleared a series of hurdles.

The emergency aid bill lawmakers pivoted to would appropriate $60 billion for Ukraine’s continued war against Russia, which has been attempting to take territory from the small Eastern European country since early 2022. It would also set aside $14 billion for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, $9 billion for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and elsewhere and nearly $5 billion for U.S. trade partners in the Indo-Pacific.

The White House said in a statement Wednesday that they support the pared down aid bill and goaded Republicans whose lack of support for the border bill was seemingly influenced by Trump.

“Even if some congressional Republicans’ commitment to border security hinges on politics, President Biden’s does not,” spokesperson Andrew Bates said. “We must still have reforms and more resources to secure the border.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Senate Republicans kill bipartisan border, Ukraine, Israel deal